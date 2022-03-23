Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $727.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,208.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

