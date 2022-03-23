Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Rebecca Wooters Sells 9,580 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

