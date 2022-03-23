Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 78,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,540,265 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.