Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSD stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.