Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

