Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $68.13. 5,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 551,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

Specifically, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

