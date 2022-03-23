SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. 1,771,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,941,734. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78.

