SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.64. 630,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

