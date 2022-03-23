SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

