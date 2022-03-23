SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.02. 8,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

