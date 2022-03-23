Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 5.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.11 and last traded at $60.18. 10,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 526,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $19,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $18,355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

