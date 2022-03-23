SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. SLR Investment also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SLR Investment by 155.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

