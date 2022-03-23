Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.32. 10,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,441. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
