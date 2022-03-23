Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 800 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $151.78. 40,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.99 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

