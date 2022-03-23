Smoothy Price Up 4.1% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $201,115.02 and $571,113.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.