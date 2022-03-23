Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.