Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.