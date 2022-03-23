Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNPO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap One by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 30,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

