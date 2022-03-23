Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.73

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $78.65, with a volume of 10582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

