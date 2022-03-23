Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $147.25

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $147.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

Several research firms have commented on SLOIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.60.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

