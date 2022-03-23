SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $333.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.29.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.