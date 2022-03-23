SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Up 5.3%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 10,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 844,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

