Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 41,460 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.