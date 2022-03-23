Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. 833,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

