SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,370. The stock has a market cap of $697.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.