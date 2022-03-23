Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

SPIR stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.