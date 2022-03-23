Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4,815.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,437.4% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $82.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

