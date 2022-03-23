Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) by 598.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 423,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

