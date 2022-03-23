Spire Wealth Management Sells 365 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.