Spire Wealth Management Sells 696 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIO by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

