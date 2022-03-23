Spire Wealth Management Sells 696 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIO by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
