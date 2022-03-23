Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 6.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.10. 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

