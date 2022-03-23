Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. 260,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 222,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

