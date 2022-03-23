Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $78.17

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.17, but opened at $75.83. Sprout Social shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 4,031 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,558 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.