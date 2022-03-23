State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,285 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Washington Federal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

