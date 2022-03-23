Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.15. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 406,646 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Steel Connect by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

