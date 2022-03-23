Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.
Steelcase stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 674,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,946. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
