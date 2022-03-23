Steph & Co. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

