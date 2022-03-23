Steph & Co. Purchases 370 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

