Steph & Co. Purchases 439 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

