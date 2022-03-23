Steph & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steph & Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 331.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.95. 6,463,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

