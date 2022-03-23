Steph & Co. Trims Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 562,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

