Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.94 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

