Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SEB Equities

SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLFF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.