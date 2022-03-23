Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Laurence (Laurie) Brindle Purchases 40,000 Shares

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Rating) insider Laurence (Laurie) Brindle bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.22 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of A$168,920.00 ($125,125.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

