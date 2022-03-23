StockNews.com Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.
EQNR stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
