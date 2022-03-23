StockNews.com Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

