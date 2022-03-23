StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.89. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 117,216 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

