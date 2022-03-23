Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,784. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a P/E ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

