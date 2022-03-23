STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 96,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,572. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

