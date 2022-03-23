STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SSKN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

