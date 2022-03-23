STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,113. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSKN. TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

