Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $19.00 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.41 or 0.00320639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

